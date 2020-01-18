Home

Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors
208 N Allen St
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 463-1566
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors
208 N Allen St
Albany, NY 12206
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:45 AM
Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Directors
208 N Allen St
Albany, NY 12206
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Church
667 Columbia Tpke
East Greenbush, NY
Committal
Following Services
Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
East Greenbush, NY
Thomas J. Sherwood Obituary
Thomas J. Sherwood, of East Greenbush, died suddenly on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late James T. Sherwood and Ruth A. Leffler Sherwood. He leaves behind his devoted partner of 34 years Cathy E. Saplin. Brother of James C. (Martha Stone) Sherwood of Schodack, Nancy A. Sherwood of East Greenbush and Robert J, Sherwood of Tampa, FL. Grandfather of Katelynn Draxler of Saratoga. Tom was a graduate of Columbia High School in East Greenbush class of 1967. He graduated from St. Bonaventure University in Allegany, NY in 1971 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He retired from the State of New York in 2009 after 37 years of service with the N/Y.S. Thruway Authority and the Office of General Services. He treasured and loved his granddaughter Katelynn. Together they would go to the playground and amusement parks where they enjoyed all the rides. He especially loved hearing her call him "Grandpa." Tom and Cathy loved traveling and Tom with his sister Nancy loved attending Mac-Haydn Theater in Chatham along with gardening. He was appreciated for his Garlic Pickles made with cucumbers grown from his garden. Tom was also an experienced racquet ball player. He loved animals and always had a pocket full of dog biscuits with him wherever he went. He was always available to lend a hand to friends and neighbors. Tom was a gentleman who was witty, generous, loving and caring, always putting others first. He will be always loved and missed by his family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Tom's family Sunday, January 19, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, NY 12206. Funeral Services Monday, January 20, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. at Lasak & Gigliotti Funeral Home thence Holy Spirit Church, 667 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY at 10:30 a.m. where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush, NY immediately following the Funeral Mass. Donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204 or Mac-Hayn Theater, 1925 NY RT. 203, Chatham, NY 12037. To leave a message for the family, light a candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.LGFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
