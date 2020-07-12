1/1
Thomas J.F. Ordon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas J.F. Ordon, 83 of Skaneateles, passed at Auburn Community Hospital on July 10th, after a brief illness. Thomas was a devoted husband to Helen B. Ordon who passed away in 2016. He leaves behind a loving family. Surviving are his children Christina M. Ordon of Auburn NY and Gregory T. Ordon of Cicero NY, brother David Ordon of Esperance, NY He also has grandchildren who he absolutely adored and cherished, April Ordon, Daniel & Wesley Templeton. Thomas was a gifted Professional Engineer, working for National Grid for over 30 years, and also shared his knowledge as an adjunct professor at Bryant & Stratton, and OCC. He Graduated from High School in 1954 as Valedictorian of St. Mary's Institute in Amsterdam, NY, and graduated in 1958 from Union College with a BA in Science. He was very involved in his hobby of Amateur Radio (W20LH) and would go to many ham fests and meets. Always willing to share his knowledge and talk to anybody about anything. Tom was devoted catholic and was a member of St. Mary's of the Lake Church in Skaneateles, NY. Above everything else he was very devoted to family and cherished times he would get to spend with them. Calling hour will be held on Friday, July 17th from 8:30 to 9:30am at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. There will be a limited amount of people in the building at 1 time and masks must be worn at all times. A mass of Christian burial will be at 10am at St. Mary's of the Lake Church. Limited seating and masks at church as well. Thomas will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery, Skaneateles. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Calling hours
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's of the Lake Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
49 Jordan St.
Skaneateles, NY 13152
315-685-5224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert D. Gray Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved