Thomas J.F. Ordon, 83 of Skaneateles, passed at Auburn Community Hospital on July 10th, after a brief illness. Thomas was a devoted husband to Helen B. Ordon who passed away in 2016. He leaves behind a loving family. Surviving are his children Christina M. Ordon of Auburn NY and Gregory T. Ordon of Cicero NY, brother David Ordon of Esperance, NY He also has grandchildren who he absolutely adored and cherished, April Ordon, Daniel & Wesley Templeton. Thomas was a gifted Professional Engineer, working for National Grid for over 30 years, and also shared his knowledge as an adjunct professor at Bryant & Stratton, and OCC. He Graduated from High School in 1954 as Valedictorian of St. Mary's Institute in Amsterdam, NY, and graduated in 1958 from Union College with a BA in Science. He was very involved in his hobby of Amateur Radio (W20LH) and would go to many ham fests and meets. Always willing to share his knowledge and talk to anybody about anything. Tom was devoted catholic and was a member of St. Mary's of the Lake Church in Skaneateles, NY. Above everything else he was very devoted to family and cherished times he would get to spend with them. Calling hour will be held on Friday, July 17th from 8:30 to 9:30am at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. There will be a limited amount of people in the building at 1 time and masks must be worn at all times. A mass of Christian burial will be at 10am at St. Mary's of the Lake Church. Limited seating and masks at church as well. Thomas will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery, Skaneateles. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com
.