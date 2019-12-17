|
Thomas Krutz, 72, a longtime resident of Burnt Hills, passed away December 14, 2019 at Albany Medical Center following a brief illness. Tom was born in Amsterdam, NY on January 3, 1947, the son of the late Reinhardt and Anna Krutz. Tom graduated Wilbur H. Lynch High School in 1967. Tom served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged. Tom saw firsthand the effects of war and the casualties that incurred. He was employed 21 years at Burnt Hills Cafe as a trusted helper at the popular eating establishment. Tom often worked evenings and closed following the evening shift. He preferred to walk over driving, but friends would stop and offer him a lift to and from work. He was a good listener and enjoyed telling stories of the past. Tom enjoyed bowling, reading historical books, reminiscing about the past with friends, and occasionally indulging in 'games of chance'. He was of the Catholic Faith. Tom recently attended his class reunion and caught up with classmates. Many people from the community have reminisced stories about Tom, especially from his home at the Grand in Guilderland, who kindly shared the following words, "Tom was a kind soul who spent his time at the Grand encouraging others despite his own challenges. He was an inspiration to others, special and loved. We have never met an individual who made such an impact in such a short amount of time. Tom had a positive outlook and never gave up on life. His presence here will be missed by all." Survived by his sister, Irene Hogainboom and Lillian Krutz, sister-in-law Joanne, several nieces and a nephew, as well as his Burnt Hills Café family and friends. Services will be Monday, December 23rd at the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd. in Schuylerville, NY. Those wishing to be part of the funeral procession are asked to meet at the GLENVILLE FUNERAL HOME PARKING LOT at 11:15 a.m. Full military honors will commence at the cemetery at 12:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, 1235 South Clark Street, Suite 910 Arlington, VA 22202. Arrangements have been entrusted to Glenville Funeral Home of Scotia-Glenville.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019