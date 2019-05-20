Thomas Lee "Pawpaw" Bonds, 76, of Secada Drive died at home on Friday May 17, 2019 in the loving care of his family. He was born in Radford, VA on Sept. 4, 1942 and was the son of the late Robert Lee and Ernestine Lorton Bonds. He was a graduate of Maury High School in Norfolk, VA, received his BS in Physics from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and his MS in Mechanical and Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati. He worked for over 35 years in various GE locations throughout the country, serving in management positions in aeronautical or nuclear engineering. He retired from KAPL in Niskayuna, NY. He remained to the end a proud Virginia Tech "Hokie". He was an active member of the Jonesville United Methodist Church. He is a former local pastor of the United Methodist Church and earlier served as a night Chaplin at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. He facilitated Bible study and had special interest in outreach and missions, traveling internationally with the Volunteer In Mission program and Habitat for Humanity. Tom especially cherished the times spent with his family. He served as a soccer coach and as a Boy Scout leader. Time with family at his camp in Riley Cove at Saratoga Lake was a great joy. He loved boating and fishing and was an accomplished angler. He enjoyed sharing those passions and was a great teacher to many of boating, fishing and water skiing. He was a member and past president of the Saratoga Lake Association. He is the beloved husband of Judith A. Corrington Bonds, whom he married on Nov. 25, 1966; devoted father of Thomas Lee Bonds, Jr. of Raleigh, NC, Dale Robert (Kara) Bonds of Loudonville, NY and Kristin Renee (Michael Kendall) Bonds of Albany, NY; brother of Barbara Kramarcy of Raleigh, NC; Pawpaw to Joseph and Jenni Bonds, Somerset, Maya and Lily Bonds, Maxwell, Thomas and Nathan Kendall; also survived by Michelle Bonds of Raleigh, NC and a niece and a nephew. Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, NY 12065. Funeral will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Jonesville United Methodist Church, 963 Main Street Jonesville Clifton Park, NY 12065. Interment will be in the Jonesville Cemetery following the funeral service at church. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Jonesville United Methodist Church, 963 Main Street Jonesville Clifton Park, NY 12065, or to the 155 Washington Avenue Albany, NY 12210 www.lung.org or to a . For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 20, 2019