Thomas M. Prehoda passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. He was 65. Born in Schenectady on January 27, 1954, son of the late George and Marion (Guarnier) Prehoda. Thomas was a freelance writer for Scary Monsters Magazines of California. He enhoyed reading, writing and music. Survivors include a sister, Linda Baggetta of Clifton Park; a nephew, Nicholas Baggetta of Clifton Park; his niece, Andrea (Michael) Robin of Lincoln, RI and their children, Jason, Logan and Xavier and an aunt, Rose Wise of Clifton Park. Entombment will be private and at the convenience of his family. Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 1503 Union Street, Schenectady. Online remembrances may be made at www.jonesfh.net.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019
