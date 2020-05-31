Thomas "Tom" Michael Mauceri Sr, 40 years young, died suddenly at home on May 23, 2020 and is now in Heaven with his beloved mother; he really was a Mama's boy. Born February 13, 1980 and raised in Schenectady, he was the son of Thomas A and the late Cheryl L (Ariel) Mauceri. Throughout his life he worked as a mason, a toll collector for the NYS Thruway Authority, a sanitation engineer and laborer for the Water Department for the City of Schenectady, and lastly with 20 years' experience and passion with hardwood floors, he "finished" with The Hardwood Floor Guy. Tom was a simple man with a big heart. He would give you the shirt off his back with no hesitation, literally. His laugh, his jokes, his very loud voice and his amazing (not) singing voice, will always stay with us. Tom will always be known as an extremely hard worker with so much unconditional love, who lived a carefree and selfless life. His pride and joy were his children and his family. Tom leaves us behind with silence…. Survivors include his sons, Thomas M Mauceri Jr, Gavin L Mauceri and Stephen Gray; his fiancé "Wifey" Jessica Bouck; his father, Thomas A Mauceri; brothers, Stephen Mauceri (Monique) and Jason (Melissa) Mauceri; sisters, Marsha D'Arton (Joe) and Jessica "BEAN" Keary (Daniel "DJ"); and his former spouse, Sarah L Mauceri. He is also survived by his parents in-law, Claurcie (Duane) Bouck; brothers in-law, Duane (Clarissa) Bouck, Chris (Erika) Bouck and Jeremy Bouck, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many many friends A celebration of Tom's life will be held the way he would want it and that is, a Backyard BBQ. Family and Friends will be notified. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Tom's name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDFR). Arrangements have been entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, Schenectady. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on May 31, 2020.