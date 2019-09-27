|
Thomas P. Krawczyk, 68, of Scotia, passed away on July 24, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Thomas was the son of the late Francis and Isabelle Krawczyk. He is survived by his siblings, Robert and Joseph Krawczyk of Orlando, Florida and Barbara Wilson of Ridgefield, Connecticut; along with his nieces and nephews as well as a number of cousins and close friends. Thomas was employed at the Schenectady Housing Authority, West Mall Office Plaza and owned his own contracting business. Thomas was well loved and respected by all those with whom he came in contact with. An informal celebration of his life will take place at the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Schenectady on October 4, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019