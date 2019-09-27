Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Krawczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas P. Krawczyk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas P. Krawczyk Obituary
Thomas P. Krawczyk, 68, of Scotia, passed away on July 24, 2019 at Ellis Hospital. Thomas was the son of the late Francis and Isabelle Krawczyk. He is survived by his siblings, Robert and Joseph Krawczyk of Orlando, Florida and Barbara Wilson of Ridgefield, Connecticut; along with his nieces and nephews as well as a number of cousins and close friends. Thomas was employed at the Schenectady Housing Authority, West Mall Office Plaza and owned his own contracting business. Thomas was well loved and respected by all those with whom he came in contact with. An informal celebration of his life will take place at the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Schenectady on October 4, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.