Thomas P. Snowdon 81, of Knox Road, Town of Wright, passed away Tuesday, June 25th at his home after an extended illness. Tom was born July 28, 1937 in Athlone, Co. Westmeath, Ireland, a son of Thomas N. and Anne (Clavin) Snowdon. He graduated from DeLaSalle Brothers Secondary School and later, from Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland where he received a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for Irish Base Metals as a Draftsman, and after graduating college, came to the USA for a career with General Electric Co. in Schenectady as a Mechanical Engineer with the Steam Turbine Department from 1968 until retiring in 2003. Tom was an active member with the Town of Wright Lions Club for over 40 years. He served on the Board of Education at Schoharie School, served as Town of Wright Councilman, and held memberships with the Quarter Century Club, ELFUN Society and the former Irish Heritage Society. Tom enjoyed reading, gardening and tending his fruit trees, traveling including river cruises, the Adirondacks, and frequent visits to his native Ireland along with attending the Schenectady Symphony. Survivors include his wife, Ellen (Brennan) Snowdon, whom he married December 26, 1970; his children, Deirdre (Darren) Delaney of Schenectady, Eoin Snowdon of Rochester and Elaine (Christopher) Genz of Schenectady; two grandchildren, Norah and Eamon Delaney; his siblings, Ted (Josie) Snowdon, Eva (Paddy) Bergin, Gertrude (Phil) Ryan, and Raymond (Beatrice) Snowdon; his sister-in-law, Carmel Snowdon; along with multiple nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his son, Brian P.N. Snowdon, on August 26, 2010 and a brother, Harold Snowdon on August 29, 2018. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 30th at the Langan Funeral Home, 327 Main Street Schoharie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 1st at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, 1735 Alexander Road, Delanson. Interment will follow in the Gallupville Rural Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Tom to the Town of Wright Lions Club, PO Box 42, Gallupville, NY 12073 OR the Regional Food Bank, 965 Albany Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 27, 2019