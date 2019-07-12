11/13/1948-7/12/2018 Today marks one year since you've left us. We find ourselves so fortunate to have had you in our lives for the time that we did although we feel the pain of your loss each day. A few words to describe our husband, father, grandfather and best friend would be humble, kind, brilliant minded, loyal, devoted and great sense of humor. Tom was a proud US Navy Veteran, serving on the U.S.S. America, based out of Norfolk, VA. He appreciated the simple joys in life with the greatest joy being the time he spent with his family and friends. He also enjoyed good food and loved animals. Tom found great peace being in nature, whether working in his garden, taking care of his property or fishing, he loved being outside. He left behind to cherish his memory his beloved wife of 47 years, Patricia A. Itzo, his daughters, Linda M. Mesick (Jeffrey Wright) of Farmington, NY and Emily P. Bolton of Delanson, NY and his grandchildren, Alison and Abigail Mesick, Caden and McKenna Wright, and Justin Bolton. Tom was buried with military honors at Schenectady Memorial Park in Rotterdam. We are deeply grateful to IT1 Garrett Aldershoff for his service. We would also like to thank with much appreciation those who expressed kindness and emotional support during the past year. For those who knew Tom, please take a moment today to honor him by recalling a happy memory about him. May it comfort you and make you smile. If you wish to share a special message or remembrance, you may do so at demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 12, 2019