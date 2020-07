Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family

Share Thomas's life story with friends and family



Thomas R. Quackenbush, Jr; age 72, died Friday, July 10, 2020 . The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6pm Tuesday, July 14 at Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, 51 Fremont Street, Gloversville. Facial covering and social distancing will be required. A private service will take place Wednesday. www.brbsfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store