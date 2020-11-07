1/
Thomas R. Woznack
1953 - 2020
Thomas R. Woznack, 66, passed away on October 2, 2020 after a long illness. Son of the late Raymond and Helen Woznack, he was born in Schenectady, NY on December 27, 1953. He was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. Tom was a lifelong Ham operator. He participated in volunteer service projects like the annual Schenectady Holiday Parade and the Pumpkin Patrol on Halloween. Tom is survived by his children Peter of Scotia, Charles of Michigan, and Elizabeth (Charles) Snell of Ballston Spa. 73! N2SQO signing off!

Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 7, 2020.
