Thomas S. Ryan, 91, of Mechanicville passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 at Eddy Village Green, Cohoes. Born in Stillwater, NY on August 9, 1927, Tom was the son of T. S. Ryan and Daisy Mae Bradt. He served his country in the Army during WWII and most people who knew him thought of him as the good natured Chevy guy from Sibley Chevrolet. He was a true man of God until the end, living his life by a strong moral compass of faith and trust. In 1953, Tom married Marlene M. Sibley and began his 30-year career with Sibley Chevrolet. In 1974 he purchased and operated the auto dealership until selling in 1982. Tom and Marlene had three children- son Mark S. Ryan (Mimi Balik) of Guilderland, Leslie G. Ryan of Leicester, and Gay L. Ryan-Wyles of Loudonville. After his wife's passing, Tom married Margaret Holmes Daley in 1996. He is survived by Mark, Les, and Gay; his sister Florence E. Ryan of Mechanicville; stepsons Jack T. Daley (Karen), Mike Daley, Mark Daley (Jodi), predeceased by Edward Daley; grandchildren ­ Sean Ryan, Morgan Ryan, Zach Wyles, Austin Sibley Wyles, Megan Daley Westbrook, Paul Daley, Kelly(Kevin) Middendorf, Shannon (Alexander) Cogbill, Rachel (Alexander) Amund, Kathy Daley, Mia Daley, Amanda (Nate) Sosnicki, Caitlin Daley, and John Thomas Daley. Tom and Margaret had so much love to share with all their family. Predeceasing Tom is brothers Andrew (Shirley) and Bill (Pat), his favorite cousin June Deterling, and his faithful dog Ryley. Most dear to Tom in his twilight years was companion, Dolly Fantauzzi. Tom enjoyed his involvement as a Charter Member of the Bradt Family Society (380 years of descendants), a faithful member of All Saints on the Hudson Church and the Knights of Columbus, Stillwater Historical Society, Mechanicville Family Day Committee, President of Southern Saratoga County Chamber, Rotary and Elks, and serving as a Boy Scouts Troop 39 Scoutmaster from 1968-1974. The family would like to express their appreciation for the care and love provided by aide Donna Tuttle, the entire staff of MillView Assisted Living and the Eddy Greenhouse #2. Calling hours will be Thursday, July 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 So. Main St., Mechanicville and funeral mass will be at All Saints on the Hudson Church (St. Paul) on July 26 at 10 a.m. For those wishing to donate in Tom's name, please consider the Family Day Committee, PO Box 529, Mechanicville or Stillwater Historical Society, C/O 756 Hudson Ave, PO Box 694, Stillwater, NY 12170. To leave condolences and for directions visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com Published in The Daily Gazette on July 23, 2019