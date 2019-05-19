Thomas Vincent Siciliano, Jr., age 71, of West Albany, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Albany Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 3, 1948 in Endwell, NY and was the son of the late Thomas Vincent and Pascaline C. (Blair) Siciliano, Sr. Tom was a lifelong Albany resident. He graduated from Christian Brothers Academy, class of 1966, attended Siena College, and served in the US Army Reserves. After he was honorably discharged in 1969, he became a NYS Park Police Officer until retiring in 1982. Following retirement, Tom spent his days as President and operator of Siciliano's Incorporated in West Albany, NY. Tom had many interests and activities centered around the outdoors, whether he be tending to his prized tomato garden, enjoying golf or spending time in the Adirondacks hunting and fishing. Tom also spent many years training and hunting with his Black Labrador Retrievers. Tom was a lifelong member of the West Albany Rod and Gun Club and excelled at trapshooting competitions. His unique collection of firearms was an extensive point of pride for him. After deer season Tom would head south for warmer weather at his fishing shack on the Gulf of Mexico. There he could be found relaxing with a book, especially on the topic of U.S. Military History. Tom was also a car enthusiast and had great pride showing off his restored 1966 American Motor's Rambler. He is survived by his loving children, Korie (Will) McAllister, Timothy (Sandra) Siciliano and Thomas James (Stephanie) "TJ" Siciliano and his "six-pack" of granddaughters, Madalyn Kay, Riley Ann, Kaiden June, Kree Katherine, Natalie Mae, and Abigail Jean. He is also survived by his longtime love, Laura Dart and his close cousin, Peter Siciliano. Tom leaves behind numerous friends and family. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Myers Funeral Home, 741 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY 12054. A funeral service led by Fr. Thomas Holmes will follow at 12 noon. Interment will be held at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom's name to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 421 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Tom's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 19, 2019