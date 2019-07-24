Thomas William Clark, 81, of Ballston Spa, N.Y. died July 20, 2019 at Albany Stratton Veteran's Hospital after a long battle with Alzheimers. Mr. Clark was born in Scranton, PA. on October 18, 1937. He attended St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph's Academy. Tom enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the USS Parle Destroyer Escort 707. After serving his country he worked at Bond Clothing and later took a job with the NYS Department of Transportation where he worked for thirty three years, until retiring. Tom was an avid bowler back in the day bowling in 9 leagues at Town Bowling in Rotterdam, N.Y.. He enjoyed bowling after retirement with his friends at Briny Breezes. He enjoyed fishing and was a die-hard New York Yankee and New York Giants fan. His greatest joy though, was spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandsons. He is survived by his wife, Virginia (Lorbiecki) Clark of 56 years; children Andrea Clark-Stoddard (Derek) and Thomas P. Clark (Susanne); sisters, Patricia Clark, Marilyn Carach (Skip); five grandchildren, Kayla Mackel (Joseph), Alexis Snyder (Dominic), Clark Stoddard, Rachael Clark and Brandon Clark; two great-grandsons, John Gabriel and Peter Michael Snyder; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas F. Clark and Marie Clark; brother James Clark. Tom's family greatly appreciates the tender loving care of the doctors, nurses, aides and staff of 9B Hero's Way at the Albany Stratton Veterans Hospital. In lieu of flowers the family kindly ask donations to be sent to The or The Alzheimer's Disease Association. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday July 25th at 10am, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Ballston Spa, N.Y.. Interment will follow at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, N.Y. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke and Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Gazette on July 24, 2019