Thomas (Tom) Wright passed away on July 3 at his residence in Waterford. He was born on August 31, 1973 in Utica. Tom spent his early years in Utica, Buffalo and Clifton Park. He graduated from Shenendehowa High School in 1991. While at Shen he was a standout player on the golf and tennis teams. He also served as a class officer and class president. Following graduation he attended George Mason University, in Virginia and Ithaca College in Ithaca, NY. Since college, Tom worked as a loan officer for several mortgage companies. He is survived by his daughter, Abigail, of Clifton Park; his parents, Richard and Frances, of Port St. Lucie, FL; and his sister, Christine and niece, Madison, of Jupiter, FL. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 17, 2019