Timothy A. Barnes, 71, passed away Sunday (Jan. 5, 2020) at his residence, surrounded by his loved ones. Born on Oct. 20, 1948 to the late Warren and Beatrice (Barber) Barnes in Ballston Spa, NY, he worked hard at building up and running his landscaping business, Tim Barnes Landscaping. Tim enjoyed visiting Maine and cheering on the Mets and Giants, but one of his greatest loves was watching his grandchildren play sports, especially high school football, cheer and wrestling. In addition to his parents, Tim was predeceased by his wife, Gail Barnes; a son, Todd Barnes; siblings, Richard, Clifford, Nancy, Jeanne and Lucinda; a sister-in-law, Regina and his beloved dog, Daisy. Survivors include his fiancé, Bonnie Vidnansky; sons, Tim (Tracy) of Hagaman, Toby (Christina) of Ballston Spa and Terry (Amy) of Rock City Falls; siblings, Ken Barnes, Chet Barnes, Debbie Fitzgerald, Melinda Reid, and Lori Barnes; nine grandchildren, Toby Jr., John, Kalea, Alexis, Tyler, Cameron, Jordan, Lily and Brady; two great-grandchildren, Morgan and John Jr.; his mother-in-law, Pat Cornell; sister-in-law, Nancy Barnes, and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call from 5 to 8pm on Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020) at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (518-584-5373). A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday (Jan. 10) at the funeral home and burial will follow at the family plot in Powell-Wiswall Cem., in the town of Milton. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Saratoga County Fair, 162 Prospect Street, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 8, 2020