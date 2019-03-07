Services New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12205 (518) 456-4442 Resources More Obituaries for Timothy Andi Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Timothy P. Andi

Obituary Condolences Flowers Tim passed away peacefully March 3, 2019 with his wife Cathy and daughter Shannon by his side. His brothers and their families were also at his side throughout a peaceful day. Tim has been reunited with his son, Ryan, who has been guarding over the family since 2016. Ryan pulled out a chair for his dad at the table of the Lord. Tim grew up in Colonie, surrounding himself with baseball from an early age. He has pitched his final game, and will now watch over his family and friends, and the NY Mets. Tim received a bachelor's degree from LeMoyne College, where he excelled in baseball and played one year in the minor league. Tim worked for the City of Albany for 38 years until his retirement in 2017. More important to him, he spent years on the ball field. It's where his passion for coaching was experienced by hundreds of players for over 25 years at SCCC - many of whom he was still in touch with. When not on the ball field, Tim would be golfing, gardening, visiting the ocean, swimming, and enjoying a Coors Light. All of the above, paired with a fantastic steak and his family by his side, made Tim a very happy man. Tim was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Statia Andi; his brother, John Andi and his son, Ryan Andi. In addition to his wife and daughter, Tim is survived by four brothers, Tom (Wendy) Andi, Bob (Helen) Andi, Jim (Sandi) Andi, Ray (Deb) Andi. He was their baby brother. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Cele Andi. Uncle Tim loved his nieces and nephews as if they were his own. Tim developed a rare auto immune disease in the summer of 2017. He fought the complications with humor and might while he continued to be active, yet medically treated. In October, he walked into Albany Medical Center with some pain in his abdomen, and with in 2 hours, the disease grabbed a hold of his spinal cord and rendered him paralyzed from the chest down. He passed away due to complications of the disease. He was a private man, and appreciated his family and a couple of very close friends who supported him in his treatment. His loving wife Cathy stayed most weekends overnight with him while at Albany Medical Center. His daughter Shannon was frequently joining Tim for his therapies, televised sporting events, and regular visits to keep his spirits high. His beloved brother and sister in-law Bob and Helen Andi were selfless with their time and spent hours with Tim many days per week for his 5 month hospitalization. His brother Tom Andi remained in the Albany area, away from his home in California to help navigate Tim's treatment plans. His niece Helen Antoniak supported her aunt Cathy on a regular basis. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and blood disorders at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC-119, Albany, NY 12208-3478 in Tim's memory. Relatives and friends may call 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, March 8th at St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave, Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday March 9th at the church. Interment will be in Memory Gardens next to his son Ryan. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries