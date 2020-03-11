|
|
Timothy P. Bubniak, 72, of Lodge Street, Amsterdam, NY, left to be with Jesus on Monday, March 9, 2020. Born in Amsterdam, on September 4, 1947 he was a son of the late Adam Bubniak and Mildred (Bonczyk) Bubniak. "Uncle Charlie" graduated from Wilbur H. Lynch High School in 1965. He later graduated from Siena College in 1970. Tim worked from 1971 until 2001 for New York State in the Comptroller's Office as a Programmer. This was the best thing that ever happened to him. There he met co-workers who became lifelong friends. Also to be remembered is his old teacher, the late Martha D. Ritter who was vitally instrumental in his going to college. 'GANZ GUT' Fraulein Ritter. A sincere thanks to the late Karol Krajewski, who secured Tim's initial State job. Well Done, Karol, well done. It was from that beginning, much transpired, thanks to you. Tim was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church and a member of the Holy Name Society. He was predeceased by his brother, Robert of Syracuse, NY in 2019. Tim is survived by two brothers, Gerald (Susan) of Northville, NY, Michael (Sophie) of Amsterdam, NY; 10 nieces and nephews, Greg (Kathy), Jesse (Tina), Chris, Rebecca (Leon), Matt (Angela), Ben (Kris), Nick (Liz), Jessica (Adam), Brian and Danielle, and grand nieces/nephews, cousins. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Amsterdam Funeral Chapel, 13 Belmont Place, Amsterdam, NY. The St. St. Stanislaus Holy Name Society will conduct a service at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Funeral services will be at 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Amsterdam Funeral Chapel, 13 Belmont Place, Amsterdam, NY followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m at St. Stanislaus Church, Amsterdam, NY with the Reverend O. Robert DeMartinis officiating. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Steadwell Avenue, Amsterdam, NY. In lieu of flowers, gifts are to be made in Tim's name to St. Stanislaus Church of the Capital City Rescue Mission, P.O.Box 1999, Albany, NY 12201.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020