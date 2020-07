Or Copy this URL to Share



Timothy P. Wierzbicki, 58, of Rotterdam, passed away on July 9, 2020. He is survived by his father Michael Wierzbicki, his wife Melissa Wierzbicki (and her son Justin) and his brother Michael Wierzbicki. Graveside service Monday 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Cemetery Truax Road Amsterdam. Online at www.bondfuneralhome.com

