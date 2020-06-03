Tina Y. (Hoating) Mongo
Tina Y. (Hoating) Mongo, 56, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at home. Tina was born in Brooklyn, the daughter of Yolande Hoating and John Lasand. She was educated in New York City and was a graduate of Bryant and Stratton College. Tina worked at Ellis Hospital for several years as a medical assistant. She was predeceased by husband George Orlando Mongo, he died in 2002. Survivors include four daughters Renee, Lateepha (Rahniem D.), Irene (Kaheem C.) and Orlandra AKA Dakotah: step son Equan; 4 brothers; fifthteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her grand puppy and many others family members she acquired through life. She was predeceased by two sisters. A memorial celebration of life will be held June 20, 2020 in Poughkeepsie. For information contact on facebook Valerie Hoating. Memorial contributions may be made to $ReneeHoating. Arrangements by the Daly Funeral Home, Inc. 242 McClellen St., Schenectady. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Daly Funeral Home Inc. - Schenectady
242 McClellan Street
Schenectady, NY 12304
