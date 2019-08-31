|
Todd A. Buffington, 49, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at home. Born in Schenectady, NY on May 25, 1970, son of the late Nancy A. (Sacco) Buffington and Michael T. Buffington. Todd grew up in Rotterdam and attended Mohonasen Central Schools. He worked as a correctional officer for Schenectady County Sheriff's Department for the past 17 1/2 years. Todd was a member of the Tribunal Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club (Tribunal MC) where he proudly served as a road captain. Todd had a passion for cooking from the time he was very young. He worked alongside his father in their family's restaurants for many years. A few years later, he partnered with a close friend and opened Howler's Restaurant where they made many great memories. In addition to cooking, Todd enjoyed spending time at Sacandaga Lake, riding his motorcycle, hunting, and fishing. Todd was a loving brother and uncle. His nephews were his pride and joy and he loved spending time with them. On most holidays, Todd could be found at his sister's house cooking dinner alongside her or taking over the meal prep completely. When the meal was over you often found Todd horsing around with his nephews. Todd was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Nancy Buffington, and his grandparents, Alexander and Nancy Sacco. Todd is survived by his sister, Nancy Viall (Dave) of Glenville, and his nephews, David and Alexander Viall. In addition to his immediate family, Todd is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly. He will also be missed greatly by his K-9 companion, JoJo. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Todd's Life which will be held on September 14, 2019 at the Rotterdam Elks, Curry Road, Schenectady from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 31, 2019