Todd J. Masterson Sr., 69, of Hemstreet Park, died Tuesday, January 7th at Tufts Medical Center, Boston, following complications of a heart transplant this past summer. Born in Troy, June 13, 1950, son of the late Emery and Margaret Couser Masterson, he was a 1968 graduate of Hoosic Valley High School. Todd joined the US Navy in 1969 and served his country honorably until his discharge in 1973. Shorty after returning home from the Navy, Todd began his over 30 year career with Niagara Mohawk where he worked as an underground cable splicer and then eventually was promoted to job planner until retirement in 2006 for what became National Grid. Todd was a member of the Mechanicville Stillwater Elks, Lodge 1403 for over 35 years and longtime member of the American Legion Post 91, Mechanicville. He enjoyed fishing, especially by canoe or boat, hunting in his youth, and was a member of various local leagues in darts, bowling, softball and golf. He will also be missed by his fellow monthly End Zone lunch club friends. While in high school, he was an outstanding pitcher for his team, earning a invite to a tryout for the New York Yankees. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Deborah Delurey Masterson, whom he married on July 3, 1970, daughter, Noelle Mann and son, Todd (Kimberly) Masterson, both of Mechanicville; grandchildren, Steven and Nicholas Mann and Taylor and Dylan Masterson; brothers, Joseph(Colleen) Masterson and Michael (Val, Tim) Masterson, mother-in-law, Linda Delurey; brothers-in-law, Doug (Marlene) and Don(Sandy) Delurey and several loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was also predeceased by his father-in-law, Don Delurey; step brothers, Don Lee and Doyle Masterson; as well as in-laws, Dean and DeNeil. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. A funeral home service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at with burial to follow in Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 4 Atrium Dr #100, Albany, NY 12205 in memory of Todd J. Masterson, Sr. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020