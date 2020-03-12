|
|
Toni S. Intelisano, 37, of Gloversville went home to be with the Lord on March 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 18, 1983 in Saratoga Springs to Kim and Virginia Opanhoske Turner and grew up in Edinburg. Toni graduated from Broadalbin-Perth High School and Cum Laude from The Art Institute of Philadelphia with a B.S. in Fashion Design. Toni was an artist, designer, and seamstress with her own personal business. Over the years she also worked at Khymanyo Studio in Saratoga Springs, Greater Than Sports activewear in Ballston Spa, and Gloversville Sewing Center. On June 20, 2009 Toni married the love of her life Dereck Intelisano and they were married over 10 years. She brought joy to everyone who knew her and never lost her sense of humor or her love for life with her family and friends despite her illness. Toni is survived by her beloved husband, Dereck J. Intelisano of Gloversville; her mother, Ginny Turner of Edinburg; her grandfather, James Turner of Porter Corners; an uncle, Ronald (Gail) Opanhoske of Oswego; and her cousins, in-laws and extended family. She was predeceased by her father Kim Turner. Family and friends are invited to a remembrance hour to be held on Saturday March 28, 2020 from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at the Baptist Church of Northville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America or the . Arrangements are by the Robert M. Halgas Funeral Home, Inc.,, 111 County Highway 106, Johnstown, NY 12095.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020