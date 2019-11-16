|
|
Valerie A. Dussault, age 72, of Ballston Lake, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn in Albany, NY. She was born in Binghamton, NY on June 23, 1947 and was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lyla (Moss) Dussault. Valerie was a graduate of Burnt Hills – Ballston Lake High School and went on to receive her training to be a CCT at St. Catherine Infant Home in Albany, NY. Valerie was known for her devotion to her career. She was a dedicated and much-loved Child Care Technician at St. Peter's Hospital's well baby nursery for over 40 years. She was revered by the doctors, nurses and families who she cared for and developed many strong bonds with them throughout her tenure. Valerie loved to read and meditate in the quiet of her own home. Survivors include her sisters, Laura Dussault and Marie Buckley; her sister-in-law and friend for over 60 years, Nancy O'Day; her nieces, Donna Marcure and Danielle Carden; and her great nieces and nephews, Hailey and Tanner and Allison and Jack. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Dussault. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Cohoes on Monday, November 18th, 2019 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Peter's Hospice Inn or to St. Peter's Women and Children's Wing, 315 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Valerie's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019