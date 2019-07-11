Valerie Hull Buchanan, 74, Monday, July 8, 2019. Born Valeria Constantinovna Lisetskiya on October 30, 1944 to Constantine and Anastasia Chubatai Lisetskiya in a small village outside Harbin, Manchuria. Her father was arrested and imprisoned by the Soviets in August 1945 and subsequently died. Valerie and her mother were allowed to emigrate to Brazil after Stalin's death; largely through the efforts of American Church associations that were active during that time. Once in Brazil, her Mother met and married an American GE engineer, John Hull, who adopted Valerie and gave her his name and a new home and future in America. Valerie graduated from the American High School in Buenos Aires, Argentina and went on to New York State University in Albany, NY where she earned her BA and MA degrees in Russian and French Languages. She taught at the University of Hawaii in Oahu (1969-1972) where she met her Husband, ML Buchanan Jr, a young Marine Infantry Officer; serving in the 1st Marine Brigade at MCAS Kaneohe. They were married in Watervliet, NY on September 2, 1972. Valerie and ML had two wonderful children and a remarkable, exciting and tumultuous career as a US Marine Military Couple and Central Intelligence Agency Tandem Couple. Valerie went on to a distinguished Agency career of over 27 years; retiring in 2012 as a Senior Intelligence Officer. After retirement, she relocated to Salisbury with ML, a Concord native, who had retired from Agency service in 2010. Valerie leaves loving and cherished memories to ML, her husband of 46 years; her mother, Anastasia; sister, Natalie Maloney (Patrick); son, ML Buchanan III (Gina); grandchildren, Gabija and Matas Buchanan and daughter, Victoria Lee Buchanan. At her retirement ceremony, one of Valerie's Agency co-workers remarked: "No heart has ever had greater Love and Devotion for God, Family and Country than Valerie's." May we all celebrate her Faith, service and many unheralded sacrifices. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at Wilkinson Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. with Father Gregory officiating. Burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com. Wilkinson Funeral Home in Concord, NC is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 11, 2019