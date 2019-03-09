Vera Virginia Mashuta Nedvidek, 93, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Vera was born in Schenectady on September 1, 1925, the daughter of Makary and Mary Bosek Mashuta. Vera was a graduate of Nott Terrace High School. On June 16, 1946, she married her beloved husband, John J. Nedvidek Sr. They were married 54 years before his passing in August 2000. Vera will always be remembered as having a heart of gold. She was always there for everyone, anytime. Her family was everything to her. She was so proud of them all. She was loved by them all and will be sorely missed. She will also be remembered as a faithful woman and as a devoted wife, loving mom, grandma, GG, sister and aunt. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John; brothers, Peter, Jack and Steve Mashuta and sister, Mary Kollath. She is survived by her children, John (Linda) Nedvidek, Mary (Craig) Woodrow; eight loving grandchildren, Craig (Rachel) Woodrow, John (Kate) Nedvidek, Kevin (Kelli) Woodrow, Mark (Kimberly) Woodrow, Matthew Nedvidek, Jarrod (Justine) Nedvidek, Kimberly (Matthew) Martin and Kelly (Paul) Snover. She is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Adriana, Emma, Ryan, Luke, Gabriel, Bailey, Jordyn, Lilah, Kamryn, Bryce, Braxton and Kennedy; and a nephew, nieces and cousins. Funeral Service will be held Monday morning, March 11, 10:45 from Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan Street, Schenectady and 11:30 at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours Monday morning 9 to 10:45 at the funeral home. Interment at St. Cyril's Cemetery, Rotterdam. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary