Mrs. Verna M. Bicheler, 89, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at River Ridge Living Center. Verna was born on December 31, 1929 to the late Elmer and Amelia (Schoelles) Lederhouse of Williamsville, NY. On October 2, 1948 Verna was united in marriage with Norbert E. "Bert" Bicheler, they remained lovingly married for 60 years until his passing on February 14, 2009. Verna is survived by two daughters, Sheila (John) Cranker and Lisa (Tracy) Hinkle of Fultonville, NY, four sons; Michael (Ellen) Bicheler of Petaluma, CA, Brian Bicheler of Sprakers, NY, Eric (Gail Mancini) Bicheler of Fort Plain, NY and Greg Bicheler of Hampton, VA. Verna is also survived by grandchildren, James (Tracy) Cranker, Angelique (Jesse) Tulp, Sheena (Jeff) Manola, Cassie (Kayla) Bicheler, Melissa Bicheler, Lindsay (Chris) Navarro, Dylan Bicheler, Kayla Bicheler, Brian Bicheler Jr., and Monica Hinkle; as well as great-grandchildren, Tyler Cranker, Carolyn Cranker, Jonathan Cranker, Allison Cranker, Christopher Navarro, Nathan Navarro, DeKotah Rueger, Wyatt Tulp, Vance Tulp, and Piper Tulp. She was predeceased by her parents; eight siblings; beloved husband, Bert; and granddaughter, Kelly Hinkle. Verna was an avid bowler and a member of Glen Grange, the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary as well as the Glen Fire Department Auxiliary and a parishioner of St. Cecilia's Roman Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Rosary. She enjoyed many years of employment at The Poplars Restaurant. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Roman Catholic Church, 26 Broadway, Fonda NY 12068 with the Rev. Christopher Welch as celebrant. Private interment will take place at the parish cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter 133 Hilltop Rd, Sprakers, NY 12166, or The Glen Volunteer Fire Department 134 Auriesville Rd, Fultonville, NY 12072. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jackson & Betz Funeral Home. Please visit Verna's online memorial at brbsfuneral.com.