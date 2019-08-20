|
Vernon L. Blanch, 92, of Ft. Pierce, FL, passed away on July 27, 2019, at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, FL, after a brief illness. Vernon (Herb) was born in Ballston Spa, NY to the late Willard and Minnie Williams Blanch. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris, and son, Jeffrey. Herb is survived by his 3 sons, Gary (Linda), Brian (Sheila), and Richard (Nancy), 8 grandchildren and 5 great-granddaughters, as well as several nieces and nephews. He and Doris raised their 4 boys in Rotterdam, NY, where Herb coached youth baseball and served as president of the Mohonasen Music Parents' Association. After retiring from a 42-year career at General Electric in Schenectady, NY, Doris & Herb relocated to Ft. Pierce in 1994. They truly enjoyed their "Golden Years", bowling, playing cards, bocce, bingo, holiday parties and socializing with their friends at Spanish Lakes. Most of all, they loved hosting the many visits from their families from Ohio and upstate NY. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held in the Funeral Home Chapel in Vero Beach on July 31st, and the family will gather for a graveside committal service at Greenhill Cemetery in Amsterdam, NY, in October. Online condolences may be shared at: www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019