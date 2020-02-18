|
Veronica "Roni" McGuigan, 86, formerly of Scotia, passed away peacefully on Saturday February 8, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Pittsfield, MA, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Veronica Graham. Roni was a lifelong area resident, recently residing in Cambridge, NY. She worked as an operator for NY Telephone for many years until her retirement. Roni was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Scotia. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her beloved husband, Henry "Hank" McGuigan. Roni is survived by her four children, Gail (Steve) George of Scotia, John (Chris) Chambers of Stillwater, Brian (Kim) Chambers of New Mexico and Ford (Karen) Chambers of Schaghticoke; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude for the attentive, loving care of the staff and nurses at The Cambridge Assisted Living in Cambridge, NY. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in St Andrew's Episcopal Church Columbarium. Memorial contributions may be made in Roni's memory to St Andrew's Church, 50 Sacandaga Rd, Scotia, NY 12302 or Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY 12205. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020