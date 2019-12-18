Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor A. Mitchell III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor A. Mitchell III In Memoriam
In loving memory of your life, you are missed by your Family. Although our everyday life has kept us distracted from being together, the bond of blood will always be forever. Love, your children Angela, Andrew, Rachel, (Grandson) Logan, (Mother) Mary Ellen, (Brothers) Joe, Ralph, (Sisters) Mary, Marlene, Suzanne, Several Nephews, Nieces, Cousins, Aunts and Uncles. As you enter the Beautiful pain free world to join our Father Victor and our Brothers Willie and Carl, Always know you will be missed.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -