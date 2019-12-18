|
In loving memory of your life, you are missed by your Family. Although our everyday life has kept us distracted from being together, the bond of blood will always be forever. Love, your children Angela, Andrew, Rachel, (Grandson) Logan, (Mother) Mary Ellen, (Brothers) Joe, Ralph, (Sisters) Mary, Marlene, Suzanne, Several Nephews, Nieces, Cousins, Aunts and Uncles. As you enter the Beautiful pain free world to join our Father Victor and our Brothers Willie and Carl, Always know you will be missed.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019