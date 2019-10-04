|
|
Victor A. Santore, 102, businessman, technician, veteran, husband and father, died peacefully on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 in the comfort of his Barton Hill Road home in Schoharie, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Santore was born September 9, 1917 in Ossining, NY, a son of Nazarene (Forcucci) and Anselmo Santore and a brother of Italia, John, Olga, Viola, Josephine and Anselm. He graduated from Draper High School and after WWII, continued his education at Hudson Valley Community College. He enlisted in the US Army Air Forces serving in the Asiatic-Pacific Theatre for four years before his honorable discharge as a Sergeant followed by serving with the Air National Guard in Scotia. In 1948 he married his wife of 70 years, Elizabeth B. Santore and built a six-bedroom house in Guilderland. He started a business, Guilderland Radio and Television, which he operated for 25 years, and then worked for the Town of Guilderland and Albany Appliance. He enjoyed work projects, mending stone walls, reading westerns, playing golf and smoking a good cigar. Victor was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth B. Santore on June 20th of this year. He is survived by his five children, George Santore (Normita) of Cobleskill, Ann Santore of Schoharie, James Santore (Elaine) of Schoharie, Victor Santore (Kim) Santore of Ft. Plain, and Elizabeth Santore (Robert Ramey) of Duanesburg, and by his five grandchildren and his six great-grandchildren. A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, October 8th at 10 a.m. at the Middleburgh Cemetery, old section with Fr. Jeff L'Arche officiating. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Joseph Luz MD for his care and guidance of our mother and father. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Victor to the Schoharie County American Legion Honor Guard, C/O Myron Kniskern, 144 Court St. Richmondville, NY 12149. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and the Robert A. Guffin Funeral Home of Cobleskill are assisting the Santore family. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Victor's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019