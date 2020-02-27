|
|
Victor D. DeMilio, 99, of Rotterdam, passed peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born in Schenectady, Victor was the son of the late Dominick and Adeline Terrenzio DeMilio. At the age of 18, Victor graduated from high school and joined the US Army. He served during WWII as a Radio Operator. Following his honorable discharge, he was employed as an Electrician at the former ALCO Co. and later for the Ford Motor Co. in Green Island for many years before he retired. He was also a longtime member of St. Gabriel's Church. In addition to his parents, Victor was also predeceased by his late wife, Gloria DeMilio, who died in 2003, his brothers, Frank DeMilio and Samuel DeMilio and his sisters, Dorothy Vrooman and Lydia Chapman. He is survived by his son, Paul J. DeMilio and his wife, Kathleen of Rotterdam, one grandson, Daniel R. DeMilio (Jenna)and one great grandson, Jackson DeMilio. Funeral services will be private at the request of the family. Memorial donations may be made in Victor's memory to St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg St. Schenectady, NY 12303.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020