Victor Emil Nielsen, age 96, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1923 in New York City. Victor had three predeceased sisters, Alice, Elsie and Inga. The family moved from New York City to Pownell, Vermont, then Williamstown, MA. Victor proudly served with the U.S. Army-Air Corps during World War II in England. After returning home, he married Mary Rita LaChance on October 19, 1946. They made their home in Ballston Lake, New York 12019 and they had three children, Niel Victor (Carole), Gary Allen (Sandra), and a daughter, Ellen Gail (Michael) Kuno. Victor and his brother-in-law owned and operated several Service Stations. After a short stint Victor decided to say goodbye to the service station business and went to work as a clerk in the Post Office. He later became postmaster of the Ballston Lake Post Office retiring in 1984. Victor's hobbies included stamp collecting, gardening, fishing, golf and Bridge. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends and especially his five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandsons. He also had several nieces and nephews. He enojoyed his last years in Napes, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Glenville Lutheran Church, 547 Saratoga Road, Glenville, NY 12302 or to Veterans & Community Housing Coalition (VCHC), 20 Prospect Street, Bldg. 2, Suite 313, Ballston Spa, NY 12020. Burial and service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:15 a.m. at Gerald Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019