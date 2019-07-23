Victor G. Jackson, 93, was welcomed into the arms of our Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Charlton, NY on September 28, 1925, he was the son of George and Clara Jackson. He was a US Navy veteran serving in World War II. Victor worked for General Electric Co at Knolls Atomic Power Lab in Niskayuna for 20 years, retiring in 1986. He was an active member of the Charlton Freehold Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and a Trustee. He enjoyed working in the kitchen whenever the church put on community dinners. Victor was also a past member of the Charlton Fire Dept. In his younger years, Victor and his son were part of the YMCA Indian Guide Program. He enjoyed being in the great outdoors, hunting and fishing. He could often be found working on projects and tinkering around his home. He was a model railroad collector. Victor had a great sense of humor and was always eager to share a good joke. He was predeceased by his parents George and Clara; his sisters Elizabeth Plummer and Mary Jackson; grandson Erich Green; and son in law Dave Green. Victor is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Idean Jackson; and their children, Lynda Green, Vicki Engelking (Gary), Deborah Falcon (Kerry) and Greg Jackson (Paula); grandchildren Ethan, Ehren (Sabrina), Rebecca (Jim), Kyle (Janine), Joshua (Sara), Emily, Brent, Tyler (Casey), Ian, and Sean; step-grandchildren Robert, Mindy, Mitchell and Bryan; several great-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, one step-great-great grandson; several nieces and nephews, special niece Patricia Schmidt (Ken); special friends Dora and Ted Eighmie, Fay Heckler, Henry Strathma, and many other dear friends. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 26 at Charlton Freehold Presbyterian Church, 768 Charlton Road, Charlton. Burial will follow in Sweetman Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, July 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa. Memorial contributions in memory of Victor may be made to the Charlton Freehold Presbyterian Church. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Gazette on July 23, 2019