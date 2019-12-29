Home

Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Victor "Butch" Mitchell III Obituary
Victor "Butch" Mitchell III, 57, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. He was born in East Berne and is the son of Mary Ellen Mitchell and the late Victor Mitchell Jr. Butch was a customer service representative at Distribution Unlimited in Rotterdam and he loved the guys he worked with. An avid sports fan, Butch was a huge fan of the New England Patriots. He also loved fishing, camping, Star Wars, and making people laugh. He spent many days searching for Bigfoot. There was never a day that went by that he didn't have some form of sports on. He could recite his favorite movies word for word—Hunt for Red October and National Treasure. He enjoyed Motown music and sang Jingle Bells all the time. He never failed to add humor to a situation. He is the beloved husband of Rita L Mitchell. He is also survived by his step-children Donny (Erin) Decker, Danielle (Collin) Turner, and Jordan (Meghan) Decker, and his foster child Elizabeth Alexander, as well as his nine grandchildren and his many nieces and nephews. These were the people he loved and cherished. No matter what he needed, they were there for him. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Butch's family on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave. Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 418 Broadway 1st Floor, Albany, NY 12207. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
