|
|
Victor Russo, a longtime resident of Ballston Lake, entered eternal rest on September 17, 2019 at Glendale Nursing Home surrounded by his family. Victor was born in Scotia, New York on January 24, 1929 to the late Vittorio and Marie (Borrelli) Russo. He was the youngest of seven children, five of whom he joins in God's hands: Tony, Joe, Pat, Betty and Olga. Victor was a proud veteran, serving his country for over 20 years. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1947, before finishing high school. During his first few years of service, while stationed in Germany, he met his wife of 68 years, Frieda. They were married on August 9, 1950. Victor and Frieda grew their family while traveling with the Army across Europe and the United States. They lived in Germany; France; Fort Knox, KY; Fort Belvoir, VA and Fort Irwin, CA. Victor spent one memorable tour in Greenland from 1961-1962, serving as a mechanic to a polar research team and writing letters home to his wife and children telling stories of snow piled higher than he'd ever seen. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer in 1967. After Victor retired from the Army, he and Frieda settled their family in a home on Wheeler Drive in Ballston Lake. Victor worked for the next 22 years at GE. In his own words, he "moved up the ladder from machine operator to assistant manager in gas turbine." He retired from GE in 1989. Victor and Frieda spent retirement traveling and volunteering across the country with the Good Sam Club. Victor served as president of the New York State chapter for a number of years. He also enjoyed woodworking and auto mechanics—Victor was never one to have idle hands! Even during his last weeks, he spent time stitching together the mailbox ornaments he and Frieda have made for friends and family every Christmas since 1980. Victor spent the last couple of years lovingly visiting Frieda three times a day while she was taken care of by the wonderful staff of Glendale Nursing Home. He joined her there earlier this year and was by her side when she passed away in April. The family finds comfort in knowing that Victor and Frieda are side by side, holding hands for eternity. Victor is survived by his loving children, Linda Höess and husband, Wolfgang, of Remseck-Aldigem, Germany; Eleanor Knapp and husband, Jack, of Harker Heights, TX; Toni Boughton and husband, David, of Niskayuna, NY; Janet Collins and husband, Casey, of Ft. Lee, VA; and Victor Russo and wife, Lisa, of Trophy Club, TX. He was immeasurably proud of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Alexander & Silke Helios, Dominik & Connie Höess, Melissa & Brian Nicklas, Jennifer Knapp, Douglas & Kathy Boughton, Katie & George See, Robyn & Jaymar Dorsey, Amy Geske, Aidan, Ava, Fabian, Sawyer, Arianna, Kayla, Kelsey, Kara, Duncan, Karly, Bryce, Josiah, Bryanna, Nia, Isabella, Vincent and Jocelyn. In addition to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Victor is survived by a large family and an extended group of friends, including his sister, Helen Preston, of Scotia; cousins, Maria and Joseph Borrelli, both of Schenectady; several nieces and nephews; John & Sandy Caffarella of Rotterdam; Ed & Mary Dunscombe of Scoharie; Mike & Bonnie Cintula of Schenectady and Anne Csuk of Bethlehem, PA. Victor's family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful staff at Glendale Rehabilitation and Nursing Home in Glenville, NY. They got to know Victor during his daily visits with Frieda and then cared for and loved him while he resided at the home for the past six months. Special thanks go to those in the Union Station unit. Calling hours and interment for both Victor and Frieda will be on May 1 2020, details to be provided at a later date. Memorial contributions be made in Victor's name to the Leatherstocking Honor Flight, PO Box 621, Cobleskill, NY 12043 or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 South Manning Boulevard, Albany, NY 12208 or at https://donate.givetocommunityhospice.org/. Online expressions of sympathy may be expressed at Glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019