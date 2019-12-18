|
|
Victor S. Ramos, 67, passed away on Saturday morning, December 14th at his home in Ballston Lake, NY. Born and educated in Schenectady, Victor was the son of the late Jenaro and Mary (Calderon) Ramos and a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady. A counselor for New York State for over 32 years, Victor worked for the Department of Health. A comic book aficionado and Super Hero movie fan, Victor was a man of many hobbies, he enjoyed gardening, spelunking, scuba diving, metal detecting and fishing. Victor is survived by his wife, Colleen (McDonough) Ramos of Ballston Lake, his sisters, MaryAnn Capone of Burnt Hills, Diane Scheede of Guilderland and Generosa Tomaszewski of San Jose, CA and several nieces and nephews. A dog whisperer, Victor is also survived by his dog, Schatzi. Victor's family would like to give a special thanks to our neighbor's who helped out every day of this journey. A celebration of Victor's life will be held on Friday evening, December 20th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bond Funeral home, Broadway & Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady, NY. Contributions may be made in Victors memory to Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205. There will never be a day when I won't think of you, miss you and love you! To leave a message or a condolence for Victor's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019