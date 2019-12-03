|
Victoria A. Ragnoni, of West Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully, surrounded by love on Friday, November 29th, 2019 after a long illness. Vicki was born in Schenectady, NY to her parents, the late Victor F. and Josephine M. (Suraci) Zaremba. Vicki was a graduate of Linton High School and Schenectady County Community College. Vicki spent 38 successful years in the banking industry, and Vicki relocated to Connecticut in 1985 and embarked on a wonderful new chapter of her life. Vicki was deeply loved by her friends and family and was known for her kindness, generosity of spirit, and sense of humor. She enjoyed reading, cooking, crocheting and knitting. Her most cherished moments were spent watching her niece and nephews grow into fine young adults. Vicki was the beloved wife and true love of Daniel F. Ragnoni, husband of 29 years. He will miss her dearly. She is survived by her dearly loved mother-in-law and father-in-law, Eileen and Dan Ragnoni, her sister, JoAnn Taylor and her husband, Steven, her sister-in-law, Mary Kate Eanniello and her husband, Victor, and her brother-in-law, John Ragnoni and his wife, Liz. She also leaves her niece and nephews who were her "pride and joy", Molly Eanniello, Victor Eanniello, Trevor Taylor, Max Eanniello, Jason Taylor, Jack Ragnoni, Michael Ragnoni, and TJ Ragnoni. Vicki is also survived by her aunts, Frances White and Candida Suraci and many dear cousins. Funeral mass will be Tuesday at 10a.m. at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 47 Pleasant Street, West Hartford, CT. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford, CT. The Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Avenue, West Hartford has care of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.SheehanHilbronBreen.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Vicki's name may be made to CurePSP, 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001 (for more information on this disease please go to www.PSP.org) or the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, 302 Ridgefield Court, Asheville, NC 28806.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019