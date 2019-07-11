Home

Victoria B. Gajewski


1921 - 2019
Victoria B. Gajewski Obituary
Victoria B. Gajewski, a longtime resident of Schenectady, passed away on June 29, 2019. She was 97. Born in Schenectady on July 11, 1921 to the late John and Frances Kreczko, she was one of seven children. After graduating from Nott Terrace High School, she began working at the Maqua Company. Later she joined Trusco Bank where she served as a head teller at their Crane Street, Sheridan Plaza, and Balltown Road branches. As a parish communicant of St. Mary's Church, she served for many years as treasurer of the Rosary Society. She was predeceased by her husband, Stanley Gajewski, and later, affectionate companion, Walter Duma. She is survived by a daughter, Carol (Gary) Pechar of Macungie, PA; grandsons, Justin (Sarah) Pechar of Niskayuna, NY, Todd (Nancy) Pechar of Macungie, PA and great grandchildren, Jack and Lilly Pechar of Niskayuna and Everly and Kaylee Pechar of Macungie, PA. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery in Schenectady.
Published in The Daily Gazette from July 11 to July 12, 2019
