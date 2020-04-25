The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Victoria M. Gennett

Victoria M. (Gargiulo) Gennett, 80, Passed away Wednesday morning April 22, 2020. Born in Amsterdam, NY, Victoria is the daughter of the late John and Emilia Gargiulo. Predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Robert A. Gennett, Victoria is survived by her Sons, Jeffrey Gennett (Jennifer) of Colorado Springs, CO and Matthew Gennett (Michelle) of Avon, CO. and her grandchildren, Roman, Marco, Haley and Maeve Gennett. A memorial service for Victoria will be scheduled at a time and date to be announced. Interment in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery with her husband Robert. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 25, 2020
