Victoria Rose Grodevant (née DiBello) passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Tuesday, September 1, in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the age of 91. Born January 21, 1929, in Oneonta, New York, to Isabelle and Leonard DiBello, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ignatius (Elinor), sister Yolanda (William), and loving husband Clark. She is survived by daughters Sandra (Charles), Christine (Daniel), and Lisa; grandchildren, Erin (James) and Charles (Elisa); great-granddaughter, Acadia; nieces, Lorraine (Tom) and Catherine (Michael); and nephews, John (Randi) and William. A longtime resident of New York state, Victoria also lived in Pensacola, Florida; Columbus and Pickerington, Ohio; Monroe, Louisiana; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Victoria was married to Clark Grodevant on December 26, 1964. The couple spent nearly four happy decades together before his death in 2002. As a young woman she worked as a bank teller at Wilber National Bank in Oneonta, New York. She always recalled her work at the bank and the friends she made there with fondness and pride. In 1980 she moved with her extended family to Pensacola, Florida, where she and her husband made many friends, and where she continued to raise her two youngest daughters and enjoy the company of her grandchildren. Those who knew Victoria might best remember her kindness and sense of play as well as her love of cooking, baking, and any craft involving a needle. She made most of her own clothes as well as those worn by her children and grandchildren when they were younger and was known for her beautiful, warm, and vibrant quilts. She enjoyed gardening, reading, dancing, learning about Italy (her ancestral homeland) and Italian cuisine, and spending time with family and friends. She will be eternally missed. Funeral services and burial will take place this fall at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida.



