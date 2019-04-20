Home

Langan Funeral Home
327 Main Street
Schoharie, NY 12157
(518) 295-8175
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Langan Funeral Home
327 Main Street
Schoharie, NY 12157
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Langan Funeral Home
327 Main Street
Schoharie, NY 12157
Vincent C. Freeman Obituary
Vincent C. Freeman, 85, of State Rte.#30A passed away Sunday, April 14th at St. Mary's Hospital after a prolonged illness. Vince was born September 17, 1933 in Jefferson, NY, a son of Dorman and Minnie (Hicks) Freeman. He was educated in area schools and owned the Village American Gas Station in Sloansviille for many years. He enjoyed spending his time taking care of his wife Anne and daughter, Deb. Survivors include his wife, Anne whom, he has shared his life with since 1974, his daughter, Deb Townsend of Sloansville and his son, Kevin Townsend of Duanesburg; along with several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23rd at the Langan Funeral Home, 327 Main Street, Schoharie where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24th. Burial will follow in the Fort Plain Cemetery. The Rev. Brett Popp, Pastor of the Charleston Christian Church will officiate. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for Vince's family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 20, 2019
