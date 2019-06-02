Vincent "Fundi" Fondano, 85, of Chestnut St, died peacefully on May 28, 2019 at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, in the loving company of his family. Born in Mechanicville on June 11, 1933, he was the son of the late Pietro and Angelina Castaldo Fondano. Vince joined the US Army straight out of high school and proudly served during the Korean War, receiving a the Purple Heart after suffering a gunshot wound to the hip during combat in 1951. He bravely finished his obligation and was honorably discharged in 1953. Fundi was a chemical operator for GE Silicone, Waterford for many years. He was also a self employed roofer/sider, helping many friends and others in his community. He was a longtime member of the American Legion, Post 91, Mechanicville and also the . At home, Fundi enjoyed watching football and was an avid NY Yankee fan. Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Ellen Wixted Fondano, whom he married on July 17, 1984, his daughter BarbaraAnn(Lewis) Makinson of Loudonville, son Peter(Lucia) Fondano of Lake Havasu, AZ, daughter Michelle(Jay) Itkowitz of Brooklyn, NY and son Paul(Jennifer) Maratto of Mechanicville, grandchildren Brooke Pike(Elliot) Williams, Ryan Makinson, Justine Makinson, Nicholas(Kaitlyn) Fondano and Peter J. Fondano, Ester, Eli and Hanni Itkowitz and Joseph Maratto, great grandchildren Jacob and Alma Pike Williams, siblings Joseph (Catherine) Fondano and Angie Fondano(Ray) Haines and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Michelena Conto. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. A Funeral Home Service will be held following the calling hours, beginning at 7PM. Burial at the Saratoga National Cemetery will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. Those wishing to attend are asked to arrive and wait at the visitor center at 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to , P.O. Box 1430, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 may be made in memory of Vincent P. Fondano. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary