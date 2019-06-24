Home

Loudonville – Vincent J. Cipriano, 76, entered into everlasting life on Friday, June 21st, 2019. A lifelong area resident, Vince was born in Schenectady to the late John and Jennie Cipriano. Vince was a friendly guy with a great sense of humor who enjoyed making friends and acquaintances wherever he went. He was especially fond of his daily breakfast trips to various local diners. In his spare time, Vince enjoyed wildlife photography and golf. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his fiancée, Diane M. Frakes and several cousins. A visitation will take place on Wednesday from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 5216 Western Turnpike, Guilderland. A funeral mass will follow at 11am at Christ the King Church, 20 Sumter St., Albany. Interment will be at St. Cyril and Method Cemetery in Rotterdam. The family requests no flowers; instead, donations may be made to Vince's favorite charity, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 12208 or to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. To share condolences online please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 24, 2019
