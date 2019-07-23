Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Church
State Street
Schenectady, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Iadicicco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent J. Iadicicco Jr.


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent J. Iadicicco Jr. Obituary
Vincent J. Iadicicco Jr., 78, passed away at home on Saturday, July 20th, 2019. Vincent was born on December 11th, 1940 in Albany, NY, to his parents, the late Vincent J. Iadicicco Sr. and Anna Esposito Iadicicco. A 1959 graduate of Phillip Schuyler High School, Vincent went on to work at Carroll's for 9 years and then as a General Manager for Price Chopper for 33 years, retiring in 2006. Vincent leaves behind his sisters, Raphael (Richard) Warner, Anna White; sister-in-law, Joan Fazio; his great-nephew, Alexander Wignot; and great-niece, Ashley Warner as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and several godchildren. He is also survived by his close friend Trudy Murawski. Vincent was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Raphael Iadicicco; brothers, Alexander Iadicicco, Anthony Iadicicco; and his niece, Tara Wignot. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin on Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home and will be followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. Luke's Church, State St., Schenectady. Interment will be at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Arrangements are by R.J. DeLuccia Funeral Service. To share a message of condolence visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now