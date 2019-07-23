Vincent J. Iadicicco Jr., 78, passed away at home on Saturday, July 20th, 2019. Vincent was born on December 11th, 1940 in Albany, NY, to his parents, the late Vincent J. Iadicicco Sr. and Anna Esposito Iadicicco. A 1959 graduate of Phillip Schuyler High School, Vincent went on to work at Carroll's for 9 years and then as a General Manager for Price Chopper for 33 years, retiring in 2006. Vincent leaves behind his sisters, Raphael (Richard) Warner, Anna White; sister-in-law, Joan Fazio; his great-nephew, Alexander Wignot; and great-niece, Ashley Warner as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and several godchildren. He is also survived by his close friend Trudy Murawski. Vincent was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Raphael Iadicicco; brothers, Alexander Iadicicco, Anthony Iadicicco; and his niece, Tara Wignot. Calling hours will take place on Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin on Thursday morning at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home and will be followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at St. Luke's Church, State St., Schenectady. Interment will be at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. Arrangements are by R.J. DeLuccia Funeral Service. To share a message of condolence visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on July 23, 2019