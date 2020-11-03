1/
Vincent R. Masick
Vincent R. Masick, 73, died unexpectedly on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home in Princetown. Born in Schenectady, Vincent was the oldest son of the late Vincent C. and Ruth Masick. He was self-employed and a talented carpenter building hundreds of houses through the Capital District. Vince served in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1973. He enjoyed playing in Golf and Billiards leagues, and also loved to cook. In addition to his parents, Vincent was also predeceased by his wife Beverly Backman Masick and his brother Donald F Masick. He is survived by two children, Jaime M. Masick of Atlanta and Christopher V. (Alison) Masick of New Jersey, two brothers, Lawrence (Joyce) Masick, James (Donna) Masick, both of Rotterdam, sister in law Nancy Masick of Rotterdam, and three grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 21st from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services, with military honors, will begin at 12 noon. In person seating for the service will be reserved for family and close friends. The service will also be available virtually through Zoom. Contributions can be made in Vince's memory to the Albany Stratton VA Hospital, Volunteer Service, 113 Holland Ave. Albany, NY 12208.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
NOV
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
