1/
Vincent T. Fernandez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent T. Fernandez passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Church on Hamburg St. in Rotterdam. Vincent will be laid to rest in St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam. Vincent's full obituary will be running in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Gazette.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved