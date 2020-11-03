Vincent T. Fernandez passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Schenectady, NY 12306. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Gabriel's Church on Hamburg St. in Rotterdam. Vincent will be laid to rest in St. Cyril's Cemetery in Rotterdam. Vincent's full obituary will be running in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Gazette.