Vincenza (Vennie) Fracassi-Turpin, of Rotterdam, NY, entered eternal life on November 12, 2019 after a long courageous fight with cancer while surrounded by her family. Wife of late husband, Robert Turpin, daughter of late Mario and Ilva Fracassi and aunt of her late loved nephew Mario Salerno. She is survived by her sisters, Grace Salerno (Art); Fiorella Sheldrick (Steve); her dear nephew, Michael Sheldrick; her "sweeties", Emily and Lydia Ero and Michelena Nolan; her very loved doggies Valentina and Clarice; her nieces and nephews, Kathy Koblensky (Ed); Patricia Salvarezza (Tony); Linda Kelly (Bill); Richard Salvarezza; Laura Szandyba; Jenna Hennessy (Bryan); baby Daniel (Twinkie) Hennessey. Sister-in-law ,Barbara Shipman and late brother-in-law, Richard Shipman and several other cousins, uncles, aunts and many wonderful friends in USA, Canada and Italy. She was born in Grazzanise, Italy. She was a graduate of Mohonasen High School. She retired after 40 years of service from NYS Department of Labor where she was Union president of CSEA local 670 for several years. Vennie had many talents but loved most creating silk flower arrangements from wreaths to very beautiful unique arrangements for weddings and any occasions. She loved life, her family and friends with her big, compassionate, giving and loving heart. She will be deeply missed by all. She was a God loving woman who was very involved at her church the Schenectady Church of Christ. She enjoyed being with her church family and she was loved. Visitation will be held Saturday November 16th from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin 12:30 p.m. at Schenectady Church of Christ, 2042 Balltown Rd., Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vennie's memory to the , Latham, NY or Capital District humane Assoc., PO Box 11330, Loudonville, NY. To leave a message or condolence for the family, please visit www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019