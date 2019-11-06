|
Vincenzo Sacco, passed away peacefully at his home in the early hours of November 3, 2019. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He is now reunited with the love of his life for all eternity in the open arms of the Lord. Vincenzo was born on March 23, 1928, in Limatola, Benevento, Italy. He was one of six children. Vincenzo's family were vegetable farmers, which he continued to do until he immigrated to the United States with his family on October 8th, 1971. He married the love of his life, Edda (Marotta) Sacco, on February 15th, 1953 and were married for fifty-nine years, until her death in 2012. He missed her very much and patiently waited for The Lord to call him home to be with her again. Vincenzo was a patient and practical man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He worked as a construction worker from 1971-1975 and then worked for the Golub Inc. from 1975 until his retirement in 1993. One of his favorite pastimes was playing cards with his friends and family. He was also an avid gardener. His garden was something truly spectacular thanks to his upbringing in Italy. In addition, every year, he made wine at home in his basement with the help of his family. Along with his wife, he was predeceased by an infant daughter, Giuseppina Sacco; his mother and father, Giuseppina (Aragosa) and Giuseppe Sacco, brothers, Carmine and Andre Sacco, and sister, Carmela Sacco. Vincenzo is survived by his brother, Antonio Sacco; sister, Maria (Sacco) Di Fonzo, son, Giuseppe Sacco and wife Maria; daughter, Addolorata (Sacco) Pauze' and husband, Douglas; granddaughters, Veronica Cieszynski, and husband, Shane, Lia Despres and husband Edward, Sara Evers, and husband, Joseph, Edda Roemelt and husband Michael, Edda Sacco, Elisa Sacco, and Sean Bagnardi, Emilia Sacco, and Emma Sacco. He is also survived by several cherished great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Please keep his family in your hearts and prayers during this time of mourning. Cherish your loved ones, our time here on earth is only temporary. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 8:15 a.m. from the DeLegge Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Entombment will follow in Sts. Cyril and Method Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday evening, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the DeLegge Funeral Home. For condolences you may visit deleggefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019