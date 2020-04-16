Home

Viola Jones


1935 - 2020
Viola Jones Obituary
Viola Jones was born in Rentz, GA on October 5, 1935 to Alex and Florida Viola Coney. She was the second youngest of 10 children. The family came to settle in Schenectady, NY where she met and married Paul Edward Bowman. From this union came daughter Paulette Bowman. After Paul's death, she met and married Willie Henry Jones. From this union came children, Barbara Anne and Robert Todd Jones. Viola, a generous and light hearted person, was known for her strong faith. Just one conversation with her and you knew. As the years passed, her health began to fail. She would move to Jacksonville, FL to live with daughter Paulette. On April 9, 2020 Viola's health struggles ended when our Heavenly Father called her home. Viola leaves to miss her delightful presence son Robert Todd Jones, wife Debra, daughter Paulette Bowman-Carter, grandsons Danauel Grayson, Gabriel Mims, Derek Henderson, granddaughter Serita Jones, 10 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and a host of In-laws, Nephews and Nieces. Memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Naugle Schnauss Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 808 Margaret Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204, 904-683-9288
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020
